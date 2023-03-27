Union Minister Smriti Irani recently recalled how she was left numb after she got to know about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. As per reports in Times Of India, Hindustan Times, speaking to Neelesh Misra on The Slow Interview, the actor-turned-politician said that she was in the middle of a video conference when she came to know about Sushant’s suicide.

She shared, “The day Sushant died, I was on a VC (video conference). There were many people. But I just couldn’t… I said stop it. I felt like, why did he not call me? He should have called once. I had told that boy, ‘Tum yaar maarna mat apne aap ko.”

Talking further to Misra, Smriti informed that she dialed Amit Sadh, Sushant’s ‘Kai Po Che’ co-star to check if the latter is fine. She asserted that she had a feeling that he (Sadh) might do something wrong and thus, called up to check up on him.

“Instantly, I was scared for Amit Sadh. I called him and asked him what he is up to. I knew, kuch gadbad karega bachcha. Usne mujhe kaha, mujhe nahi rehna, kya kiya iss idiot ne. I got the sense that something is wrong. Publicist Rohini Iyer told me, ‘I am very scared, somebody just find him’,” Smriti added and revealed that they spoke on call for six hours after SSR’s death.

During the conversation with Misra, Irani also said that she had invited SSR once for a masterclass on the IFFI stage when she was I&B minister. They also used to work on adjacent sets in Mumbai.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai flat in June 2020; he was 34. The Mumbai Police ruled the cause of death as death by suicide after his autopsy.

