Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia eliminated in mid-week eviction

Bigg Boss 16 will make a shocking announcement tonight.

On the weekend episode, we saw Sumbul Touqeer Khan getting evicted. Now, tonight Bigg Boss announced a shocking mid-week eviction and in that Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia got eliminated.

After Bigg Boss, Nimrit is all set for her Bollywood debut. To promote their upcoming movie LSD 2, Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee entered the Bigg Boss house. They disclosed that LSD 2 is based on a reality show similar to Bigg Boss. A segment from Ekta Kapoor’s show was given to the contestants to recreate, serving as a sort of audition for the film LSD 2.

As a result, Nimrit and Shiv imitated a scene from Naagin 1, with Nimrit playing Naagin (Mouni Roy) and Shiv playing Nevla. Nimrit’s performance was praised by Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee, and they offered her a role in LSD 2.

Bigg Boss airs on Colors and its host is Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

