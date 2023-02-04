The popular Colors’ controversial reality, Bigg Boss 16 always springs surprises and shockers in the house. As the show is set to witness its finale in a few days, viewers saw another elimination. Television’s popular girl Sumbul Touqeer Khan is evicted from the show.

The contestant was nominated along with MC Stan and Shiv Thakare this week. Sumbul, who rose to fame with her role in the TV show Imlie, played the game really well, entertaining the masses and adding a touch of differentiated flavour to the season. Sumbul’s elimination has gotten a mixed response from the fans of the show.

We wish her luck and success in her future endeavours.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.