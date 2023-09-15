Television | News

The most awaited Bigg Boss is all set to return for its 17th season, announced Colors TV. The teaser of the upcoming season was released on Thursday on the social media handle X, formerly known as Twitter.

Bigg Boss 17 Promo

The promo clip starts with Salman Khan walking into the game, announcing that till now, the viewers have only witnessed Bigg Boss’s ‘Eye’ but now will also get to see three new avatars.

Further, the promo unfolds to reveal the three avatars. At first, Salman Khan transforms into a new look, wearing a pink kurta-pajama, and opens the door to a room with all hearts, unveiling the first avatar as Dil means Heart.

As the video proceeds, Salman Khan opens the second foot, wearing a black shirt paired with grey trousers and a cowboy hat with funky transparent glasses. With an intriguing expression, he reveals the second avatar as Dimaag, i.e., Brian.

Lastly, he opens the third door, sporting a bulletproof jacket over his casual outfit, unveiling the third avatar as Dum, which means strength.

As the promo ends, Salman Khan leaves the viewers in suspense as she says, “Abhi ke liye itna hi, promo hua khatam.”

Well, the new season promo has now anticipated the fans for the show’s arrival. The show’s makers have yet to reveal the premiere date.

So, what is your reaction to this? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box.