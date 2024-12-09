Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra Indulges In Fun Banter With Karan Veer Mehra, Requests To Give Him Job

Bigg Boss 18 is getting interesting day by day. With last ‘Weekend Ka Vaar,’ Farah Khan shook the whole house, revealing that outside the house, BB is now called ‘Karan Veer Mehra Show.’ With this, all Karan’s enemies are undoubtedly jealous, among which Avinash Mishra tops the chart. Also, the equation between Karan, Shilpa, and Vivian has made Avinash think the other way around. In the new promo, Avinash is seen nominating Vivian, which surprised the housemates to the core. And it seems he wants to get along with Karan Veer Mehra, as in the latest update, indulges in fun banter with him and also asks for a job.

In the latest update from Bigg Boss 18, Avinash Mishra continues expressing his state of mind and confusion after the Weekend Ka Vaar. At midnight, Avinash asks Kashish that four people nominated her, and now six people voted her out, highlighting that Kashish is also becoming popular. This makes everyone laugh, and Kashish questions Avinash what problem he has.

Avinash expresses his confusion, highlighting that Bigg Boss is playing with him. Kashish gives Avinash a solution: In the next nomination, she will nominate him, and his problem will be solved. Avinash shares that he has gone mad thinking about who will be evicted next, and Karan comes up with his banter, saying that Avinash is hitting six on every ball.

The best part comes when Avinash says that now, what’s the need to hit six? Now that you have won the show, it has become ‘Karan Veer Mehra Show’ even though I signed Bigg Boss. He goes on to express that he thought he had come and would do something. Avinash then requests Karan that it will be okay for him if he offers him a job in Khatron Ke Khiladi’s unit. He also says, ‘Kam Lagwa Do Khatron Ke Khiladi Mein,’ making Karan, Eisha, Kashish, and others laugh.