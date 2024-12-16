Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra Requests Chahat Pandey To ‘Patchup’ With Him, Indulges In Fight

Bigg Boss 18’s most obvious rivalry between co-stars Avinash Mishra and Chahat Pandey always sensationalizes the news headlines. And yet again, they are in talk, but wait this time, it’s a shocker for the audience as the handsome hunk of the house, Avinash, asks Chahat to ‘patchup’ with him. With this you might be wondering ‘which side did the sun rise today?’. So let us reveal what happened exactly.

In the latest promo, Chahat Pandey was looking for a bucket for herself to wash her clothes and she couldn’t find one. Chahat approached Avinash, witnessing his dry clothes, and asked him to give her the bucket. Chahat Pandey politely said, “Bol diya maine please (I said please).” Avinash replied to her, “Please Pandey pyaar se samajh le (Please Pandey understand with love).”

Chahat warns Avinash and says, “Arey yaar, mai kapde palat dungi yaha (I will throw your clothes here).” Time God Avinash stays firm in his decision and questions Chahat, “Mere sath hi kyu? (Why only with me?”. Chahat fearlessly tells Avinash to empty the bucket, and he stays firm and as she goes into the washroom, he runs away with his bucket.

As Chahat returns, she tells Avinash that the other bucket is already full. Avinash, in a mischievous manner, says, “Dusra wala Khali kerle na yaar, mere se bana na yaar abhi mai Time God hu (please empty the other one friend, please ‘patchup’ with me as I’m the Time God now).” Hearing this everyone laughs and Vivian suggests Chahat to take Avinash’s. Chahat requests Avinash, “Mat karo please (don’t do this please).” Avinash further taunts Chahat that she should fight with Vivian now because he is Time God now, and she should think about her benefits and requests not to break her pattern.

After a long time, Avinash and Chahat’s fought, and it was truly entertaining. It seems, they are indeed ‘frienemy’.