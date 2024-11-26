Bigg Boss 18: Chahat Pandey Apologies To Rajat Dalal, Is New Friendship Brewing?

Bigg Boss 18 is creating buzz every now and then. Among several other contestants, Rajat Dalal and Chahat Pandey’s equation grabbed attention, and fans even created a shipname’ # Rahat. ‘ Rajat and Chahat were not talking to each other after their rift due to situations from the past few days, but it seems that after the Weekend Ka Vaar, Chahat realized her mistake and decided to apologize to Rajat.

As per the latest update, Chahat Pandey asks Rajat Dalal to talk to her. She clearly keeps her points and apologizes to Rajat. Chahat says, “Yesterday Bigg Boss said whatever we had in our relationship was my fault only somewhere. Now I don’t want to repeat this that: we sit together, we are talking, and in front of four people, you (starts crying).”

Rajat requests Chahat not to cry as he doesn’t know how to stop someone. Rajat emphasizes that calming someone crying is a task for him, and it becomes more difficult than performing the task in the game. Upon this, Chahat warns Rajat that he has to stick to his words, and Rajat makes funny faces. Rajat clarifies to Chahat that he cannot be very sober as he will mess with her. Chahat tells Rajat that they can try not to hurt each other. Chahat and Rajat begin a new friendship and make their usual hand gestures to highlight their friendship. It seems that this friendship will create new history now as they are already trending outside.

Are you guys excited to see Rajat and Chahat’s friendship?