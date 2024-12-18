Bigg Boss 18: Chum Darang Accuses Vivian Dsena Of Betrayal, Kashish Kapoor Calls Sara Khan ‘Possessive’

Bigg Boss 18 has been gearing up for the last five weeks, and contestants are giving all they have to save themselves in the game and become better contenders. After yesterday’s Time God contender task, equations have changed, and it will be interesting to see who will support whom. Besides that, in a casual conversation, Chum accuses Vivian of betrayal, while Kashish calls Sara ‘possessive’ for Rajat.

While doing their duties, Vivian candidly said that Chum is learning now, but she is learning the wrong things. Chum instantly replies to Vivian, asking him to keep saying that as the truth is always sour. Upon Avinash asking about the truth, Chum accused Vivian of betrayal because he didn’t do what he promised he would in his relationship with Shilpa Shirodkar. Vivian casually accepts, saying no problem.

On the other hand, Kashish bluntly tells Rajat that Sara is jealous, and she strongly feels this. Edin agrees with Kashish, and Rajat asks them how. Kashish explains to Rajat that while they were talking in the morning, Sara said that whatever people may say, in the end, Rajat would come to her. Edin claims this and also tells Rajat to even test this. Kashish concludes the matter by calling Sara Khan ‘possessive’ for Rajat. Rajat clarifies that there is nothing like this with him.