Bigg Boss 18 Ex-contestant Yamini Malhotra Calls Chahat Pandey ‘Irritating’

Bigg Boss 18’s last week was full of twists and turns. It started with Avinash favoring his people to become Time God contenders. Later, the house split into different parts to support their alliances, leading to Shrutika becoming the Time God. But the major twist was when she ranked Digvijay 11th in terms of contribution, which later landed him in an unsafe zone, though she called him her priority. Digvijay’s eviction left fans and housemates heartbroken, but that was not enough. Then, Yamini and Edin were evicted on Sunday due to fewer votes. Recently, Yamini, in her interview after eviction, spilled beans on some interesting details inside the house and about Chahat Pandey; she called her ‘irritating.’ Let’s know more.

In a recent interview with Filmygyan, Yamini and Edin were asked to give a hashtag to the housemates, and the host started with Chahat. Yamini reacted to this by saying, “#Irritating #serial woman.” On the other hand, Edin said, “#Bholi but not bholi.” While Yamini praised Avinash Mishra, Kashish, Sara, and Rajat with her hashtags, she extended her support.

Bigg Boss 18 is nearing the finale, and now 11 contestants are left. Chahat Pandey is safe this week from elimination, as Chum saved her after Bigg Boss asked to save one person from the nominations. It will be interesting to see who will secure the position in the top five.

Who do you think would make it to the top 5?