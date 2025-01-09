Bigg Boss 18: Kamya Punjabi chooses the winner; tweets Karanveer Mehra ‘Tum Jeet Gaye’

Karanveer Mehra is certainly an entertainer beyond words. He recently won the adventure based reality show on Colors, Khatron Ke Khiladi. When he was about to enter Bigg Boss 18, he told in his interviews that he will be mighty happy if he can replicate the result of Khatron Ke Khiladi even in the Bigg Boss house. Well, Karan has had his own in the house, stood his ground and questioned and yelled, always coming up with his viewpoints.

His friendship with Shilpa Shirodkar was a major highlight of the show. Karan played his game well and was always pitted with Vivian Dsena in the game inside the house. Karan has come close to the title, is what we know.

Kamya Punjabi, who is Vivian’s costar in the Colors show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, has surprisingly called out at Vivian’s strategies inside the house and has time and again questioned him on him not being himself in the show.

In a recent tweet, Kamya chose Karanveer Mehra as the winner of Bigg Boss 18. She wrote – “Tum jeet gaye #KaranveerMehra. When they said they would give away the trophy for each other, they meant it. Aisa hota hai rishta… convenience wala nahi. Trophy or no trophy This season will be known as THE KARANVEER MEHRA SHOW @ColorsTV #BiggBoss18 #ChumVeer.”

Well, Kamya is not the first person to call this show as the Karanveer Mehra Show. Earlier, too Karan had bagged appreciation from varied celebrities gracing the show.

