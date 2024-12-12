Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor Calls Chahat Pandey ‘Gutter,’ Major Fight Erupts Between The Two

Bigg Boss 18’s first-ever contestant, Chahat Pandey, has been in the headlines since the first day of the show. Where people think her to be playing smart or dirty, Chahat prefers to stay the way she is and receive massive love from the audience. She has been playing alone in the house, but after Kashish’s arrival, she finds a friend in the Bigg Boss house. They have been on bad terms for the last two weeks. Things are getting uglier since Chahat voted her out on the last Weekend Ka Vaar. It seems Kashish finally expressed her frustration with Chahat, indulging in a heated argument where she even called her ‘gutter.’

As per the latest update, Kashish Kapoor looked upset while having lunch. She kept mentioning Chahat’s comment on her. Earlier, Kashish stayed silent, but after Sara, Edin, and Yamini’s instigation, Kashish warned Chahat that if she cannot take anything bad on herself, she should not say it to others, either.

Kashish fearlessly commented on Chahat, saying, “Jis tarah ki Jaban tune nikali na, gutter ki paidaish bola aur tu hai.” Chahat takes it calmly and asks, “Did she raise a question about her character?” Kashish asks her, “Asabhya ghar ki aurat kya hota hai bhai?” Chahat, in her defense, says, ” Maine nahi bola.” Chahat clarifies that while she was helping Yamini wear a saree, Kashish told Yamini, ‘Thoda Sabhya Ghar Ki Lago,’ upon which Chahat commented, ‘Bol Kon Raha Hai’.

Chahat warned Kashish, asked her not to use bad words, and claimed that she was lying. An ugly fight erupts between Kashish and Chahag when Kashish says that she can get uglier if Chahat comments on her character.

Who do you think is right in this situation?