Bigg Boss 18: Midweek Elimination Raises Tension; Karan Veer Mehra hurt Vivian Dsena’s Friendship Get Scrutinized

Tonight on COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 18’, the house witnesses a whirlwind of emotions as Bigg Boss introduces a shocking midweek elimination twist. With contestants casting votes to decide who stays and who goes, bonds are strained, tears are shed, and unexpected alliances come to light.

The spotlight shines on Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena as their long-standing friendship is scrutinized. Karan questions the authenticity of their bond, reminding Vivian of their shallow interactions over two decades and asking if they can even be considered friends. Vivian is hurt but resolute and refrains from engaging deeply, but tensions boil over when Karan accuses him of being ‘lost’ under Avinash Mishra’s influence. Avinash fires back, accusing Karan of portraying himself as a victim to gain sympathy.

Karan, unfazed, declares his intent to expose every secret, hinting at revelations from the confession room. His cryptic remarks leave the housemates speculating about what he knows, adding an air of suspense to an already tense evening.

Amid the chaos, emotions swing like a pendulum, leaving the house divided and the viewers on edge. As the elimination looms, alliances crumble, and heartbreak takes center stage. Who will survive the storm, and whose journey will end?