Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal Apologises To Shilpa Shirodkar, Here’s What Happened?

Rajat Dalal, the power weight lifter who holds major International medals for contribution to weightlifting, often becomes the talk of the town with his appearance in the Bigg Boss 18 show as a contestant. After two months, he has come as one of the most powerful contestants who is a mix of all, from showcasing his physical strength to his mental capability; he has also become not only the audience’s favorite but Bigg Boss’s favorite. He is fearless, and during the past weeks, he claimed Shilpa Shirodkar to be playing games in the name of a relationship. With his blunt attitude, he indulged in heated arguments with Shilpa, Karan, and even Digvijay. Though Rajat and Shilpa are not on good terms from the game point of view but, he apologized to the veteran actress. Read more to find out why.

In the upcoming update from Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa Shirodkar shares about Rajat Dalal and her personal talk to her best friend Chum. She revealed that “Rajat came yesterday, and he talked to me. He talked very nicely; actually, Chum, after a long time, I felt that Rajat was talking through his heart. And he was telling me about ‘Lehza’ is a bit harsh or the words.” Shilpa accepted Rajat’s explanation

Further, Shilpa revealed that Rajat asked her to please understand him. He is working hard on himself, and he is not saying these things to improve his relationship with her or anything like that, but because he wanted to tell her these things, and today, he found the opportunity, so he did. Shilpa accepted his side and closed the chapter, saying, “Okay.”

Rajat Dalal is a true person who values others. When he realized how the other person might be feeling, he clarified his side and apologized, showcasing his bigger personality.