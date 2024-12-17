Bigg Boss 18: Sara Khan Calls Chahat Pandey And Digvijay Rathee ‘Stupid,’ Thinks ‘They Are Being Used’

Bigg Boss 18 has been in the headlines for all the hot reasons, from Vivian getting weak in the last few weeks to Karan getting praised and the show turning into ‘The Karanveer Mehra Show’ to Rajat playing the game with his equations. Currently, Sara, Yamini, Edin, Rajat, and Kashish have been targeting Chahat and Digvijay since last week after the equations changed. Now Sara expressed her opinion with Kashish and Edin about Chahat Pandey and Digvijay Rathee, calling them ‘stupid.’

In the latest promo, Sara is seen discussing Chahat and Digvijay’s relationship. Edin starts saying, “One week these two play with each other and become cute, then they fight with each other, and now again they are together since the nomination task is here.” Commenting on this, Sara says, “Then they both are stupid.”

Further, Sara emphasized her opinion about Chahat and Digvijay, saying, “No, but he and Chahat are being used. They are so idiots.” I was telling Rajat that when Digvijay and Kashish came, I had a perception about Digvijay that he was okay. He is strong-minded, opinionated, and has a very strong character. But after the fight with him, he is all dull. Also, after that, his arguments and topics are not related to the house; everything is just useless.

Do you agree with Sara Khan?