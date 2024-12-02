Bigg Boss 18: Shalini Passi touted to enter the house for a brief period

Shalini Passi, a prominent socialite and esteemed art connoisseur based in Delhi, is renowned for her distinctive style and impeccable fashion sense. She has become a captivating figure in the world of glamour, making waves in the industry with her vibrant personality and eye for beauty. Shalini garnered significant attention during her appearance on the hit reality series “Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives,” which highlighted her chic lifestyle and connections within the elite circles. Now, whispers are circulating that she could be joining Bigg Boss 18, the popular reality show on Colors, further stirring excitement among her fans and the entertainment community.

Shalini has always drawn crowds with her aura and sensational appeal. The buzz around is strong that the talented celebrity is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 18 house. If this happens, viewers can be sure of the addition of unprecedented glamour and intrigue with her trademark presence in the show.

As we know, Bigg Boss 18 is presently known for all the fights, and heartbreaks in friendships that have been happening in the house. The show has already introduced wild card entrants in the form of Digvijay Rathee, Kashish Kapoor, Edin Rose, Aditi Mistry and Yamini Malhotra. Of them, Aditi has already been evicted from the house. Are you all looking forward to her entry?

The buzz also states that Shalini might be a special entrant in the house, only to stay in the house for a very brief period.

Will Shalini Passi make her sensational entry into the house? Only time will tell!!