Bigg Boss 18: Stark Enemy Rajat Dalal Calls Chahat Pandey ‘Intelligent,’ Here’s Why?

One of the iconic friendships in Bigg Boss 18 is between Rajat Dalal and Chahat Pandey. The duo has been good friends, but their arguments and differences of opinions led to their journey full of ups and downs. After Sara Khan’s eviction, Chahat and Rajat talk quite frequently. It seems Rajat is impressed with Chahat, as he calls her intelligent.

Per the latest update, Rajat Dalal expressed his opinion about his solo game in Bigg Boss 18. He highlighted Chahat’s journey and even called her intelligent. Rajat quoted, “Pandey is intelligent. No matter what the whole house thinks, she doesn’t understand anything, but she understands everything well. And she understands better than others.” Kashish Kapoor agrees with Rajat and highlights that Chahat has a brain because she isn’t here from Damoh to Bigg Boss.

Rajat further emphasized, “Chahat has the knowledge how to move forward, and that’s the most important thing in life. It’s interesting; see yourself.” He also added that Chahat has been a solo warrior since day one, while others have come this far with someone or others’ support. Kashish agrees, but she also keeps her point that she has been a solo warrior in the house. Even Rajat claims that he has been playing solo since the start.

