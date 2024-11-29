Bigg Boss 18: Sudden eviction looms over the recently entered wildcard contestants

COLORS’ Bigg Boss 18 intensifies as cracks begin to form in the bond between Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh. Once considered a strong alliance, their relationship takes a hit when Eisha refers to them as a single unit in the game, however, Avinash dismisses the statement. This denial leaves Eisha questioning the authenticity of their connection, provoking her to say that their actions for each other feel more like favours than genuine support. The tension escalates further when Avinash accuses Eisha of stirring unnecessary drama, and she fires back, calling him irritating. Is this the breaking point for their friendship in the Bigg Boss house?

Amidst the rising drama in the house, Bigg Boss announces the ‘expiry date’ for the three wildcard contestants, warning them that among the three, one who contributed the least will be evicted. As housemates cast their votes and voice their opinions on who should go, the tension builds. The question looms: who among the wildcards will survive this test, and who will face eviction?