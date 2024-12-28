Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Tags Karan Veer Mehra Fake, Latter Calls Him Jealous

Bigg Boss 18 is nearing the finale, and the Karan-Arjun drama continues between Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra. The friends outside the house become enemies inside, joining different groups. Often, Vivian and Karan become the talk of the town, and yet again, in the latest episode, fiery accusations during the task heat up the moment, hinting at their die-hard rivalry.

In the upcoming promo, once again, Krishna Abhishek enters the house to elevate the Weekend Ka Vaar mood. This time, he introduces a task and gives Vivian a sunflower bouquet and tells him to give it to someone from whom he can smell fakeness. Vivian hands the bouquet to Karan Veer Mehra, who accepts it laughingly. Further, Vivian explains that he finds Karan’s emotions and intentions fake, and that is why he finds him fake.

It seems Karan Veer Mehra doesn’t like Vivian’s statement and, in a rude way, tells Vivian to listen to him because he has heard his story. Karan clarifies that Vivian is the show’s Ladla, and he comes from a jealous space. Karan feels that eighty days have passed and Vivian is in a jealous space, but he is not accepting it further, fueling the argument.

Vivian and Karan’s argument will be a highlight for the upcoming episode, treating the audience with something unexpected.

What do you think, who is jealous of whom and who is fake inside Bigg Boss 18?