Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Wants To End Relationship With Shilpa Shirodkar, Here’s What Happened?

Bigg Boss 18 has become the talk of the town. Among others, Shilpa Shirodkar has been an interesting personality who left not only the contestants confused but also the audience confused about her relationship with Karan and Vivian. Many times, she chose Vivian over Karan, which left everyone shocked as she claimed to be Karan’s best friend. Not only that, but she also revealed that she cannot pick either of the two as she bonds well with both of them. However, her decisions regarding Karan and Vivian have always been in talk, and it seems Vivian is finally fed up, as in the recent promo, he expressed his opinion about ending things with Shilpa.

In the latest promo, Avinash finds the opportunity to express his opinion regarding Vivian’s bond with Shilpa Shirodkar. He tells him, “I’m telling you this thing is not only in my mind, this is going on in everyone’s mind, and it’s irritating for all of us because brother, we know this is some angle, and three of them are getting benefitted from this.”

Further, Avinash explains, “In the task, when Shilpa started to trouble you, everybody saw that, and everyone was like, ohh. So she said fifty days for Vivian and fifty days for Karan. She is actually doing that. But even after doing that, she is balancing things out.”

Upon this, Vivian says without any hesitation that he wants to talk about this with Shilpa and finish this chapter. This suggests that Vivian is ready to end his relationship with Shilpa at this point in the game.

