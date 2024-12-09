Bigg Boss 18’s Special Guest Shalini Passi And Some Interesting Facts About Her Life

Bigg Boss 18 makers are making all the efforts to keep the show in hype. From bringing unique tasks to introducing new wild cards every time something interesting happens. Recently, Bigg Boss made the ration task interesting by inviting a special guest, Shalini Passi. Contestants welcomed her with warm greetings and special treatment. Also, some interesting things happened in the house, from Digvijay combing Kashish’s hair to Vivain praising Chahat Pandey. You must be wondering who Shalini Passi is, so let’s check out some interesting facts about her life.

Based in Delhi, Shalini Passi is an artist, art collector, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. She founded MASH, an organization that brings together the world of art, architecture, craft design, and fashion. She has also founded the Shalini Passue Art Foundation.

Shalini became popular with her appearance in the third season of the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. She is known for her style and never ceases to impress with her appearance.

The Philanthropist is the wife of Sanjay Passi, the chairman of Pasco Group, and she has a son named Robin Passi.

Shalini lives with her family in Delhi in a grand mansion in the posh area of Gold Links. She has amazing art and decor pieces in her residence.

Shalini is fond of her clothes. She prefers to wear couture outfits and never wears a night suit. She also avoids stepping out in the sun because of her allergic reactions.