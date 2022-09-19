GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama!! IWMBuzz.com has always been on the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a new Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Today being the first day of the new week, we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows over the last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw the biggest twist in the plot over the last week when it came in the open about Paritosh’s secret fling outside his marriage. Anupamaa heard the voice message on Paritosh’s phone and took him aside into a room. She questioned him about where he came out with the truth. Anupamaa was left in shock when Paritosh justified his action and called himself a man who had his own needs. Rakhi and Anupamaa later got into a confrontation where Rakhi requested Anupamaa to hide this big fact from Kinjal. However, when Anupamaa saw Paritosh shamelessly making false promises to Kinjal, she could not stop exposing her son in public. The entire Shah and Kapadia families remained stunned when Anupamaa opened up about the fact. Kinjal was shaken and did not know how to react. This was followed by a huge emotional turmoil in the house with all reacting. When Paritosh kept on repeating that they had to forget his fling as it was just a time pass, Vanraj slapped him. He later threw Toshu out of the house when Kinjal decided to not stay with him. Paritosh burned with anger and cursed his mother Anupamaa for ruining his life. Even Baa took against Anupamaa and asked her why she could not hide a man’s mistake.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw big drama when Akshara was there to save Abhimanyu when he had the accident. He was lying unconscious by the roadside when Akshara rushed for help. He admitted him to the hospital and saw to it that the doctors checked on him. Akshara had an emotional moment with an unconscious Abhi and put on his hoodie and hugged him. However, the Birlas came by and saw to it that Abhi was moved to Udaipur. Dr Kunal threatened Akshara to keep silent and not overreact. He also threatened to expose Kairav and took him captive in a hotel room. Later, Abhi made a plan to expose Maaya. He called her for the Ganpati Aarti and asked her to sing. Maaya came along with Akshara covering her face under her saree palloo. However, the last week saw the big meetup of Abhi and Akshara as they fell in the wishing pool and saw each other. Akshara wanted a day’s time to prove herself. Abhi was hesitant to give, but on the insistence of Manjari, Abhi granted Akshara a day’s time.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw the shocking development of little Kavya getting locked in the security locker. Preeta was not aware of her being trapped at the place. The entire family looked for Kavya all over the house and there was an ambience of panic. Ultimately, they heard the faint voice of the girl. Rishabh and Preeta tried their best to rescue Kavya. However, it was Arjun who ultimately saved Kavya. Rakhi in that emotional moment told the family that Arjun was Karan. This shocked Arjun too. Arjun got cornered as he saved Kavya by putting the password to the locker which had been set by the real Karan. However, Arjun managed to escape from this and even denied being Karan. Preeta tested Karan by calling his name to which Karan stopped by.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw over the last week the big development of the new actor to play Taarak Mehta in the show entering. Actor Sachin Shroff was welcomed in the Ganpati episode. In the narrative, Anjali refused to participate in the function as she missed Taarak. This was when all in Gokuldham tried calling Taarak to bring him for the function. Anjali and Taarak were called love birds during the function as they walked hand in hand. Bhide awaited a special guest to come for the occasion. Sugandha Mishra entered the Gokuldham premise in style as the special guest for the Ganpati event. Popatlal wanted to enquire with Sugandha on whether she can marry him. It turned out that she was already married. The program started on an auspicious note and everyone performed really well. Sugandha organized a quiz and called every resident one by one to answer.

Udaariyaan, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment saw over the last week a change in Naaz’s attitude on getting to know about Nehmat being Jasmine’s daughter. She was angry and insecure about the love that Nehmat was getting from Fateh and Tejo. Naaz damaged the cycle of Nehmat. When Fateh got to know about Naaz being the culprit, Fateh and Tejo decided to adopt Naaz in order to give her a better future. Nehmat wanted to see the marriage of Fateh and Tejo. The Virks and Sandhus joined together to put up a grand wedding celebration for Fateh and Tejo. Viewers for the last time saw Fateh and Tejo’s romance before and after getting married. The unfortunate car accident happened in which Fateh and Tejo lost their lives. The show takes a generation leap this week.

Meet, the Zee TV show produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions saw Barfi Devi throwing a challenge at Meet Hooda by competing with Neelam in making 101 laddoos on the occasion of Ganpati puja. Meet was faced with the challenge of not coming for the family puja if she failed in the competition. When Meet Hooda completed the challenge, she gave Barfi the tough task of washing utensils. Meet Hooda devised a plan to know about the real thief in the house. She complied with Rajvardhan and made a plan. Later, when Meet Hooda failed in her plan to expose the thief, destiny paved the right way for it. There were bees all around and everyone tried their best to close the doors and windows of the house. However, Meet Ahlawat got stung by a bee. Neelam came to his rescue and took the key out of Meet Ahlawat’s pocket in order to rub it onto his wound. This proved that she was the real thief. Meet Hooda decided to expose her. However, even before Meet Hooda could expose Neelam, Meet Ahlawat entered Rajvardhan’s room with a bag full of cash and confessed that it was he who took the money.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.