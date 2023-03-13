GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama!! IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a new Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week big drama with Maaya’s truth coming out. Anuj told Maaya to get out of his house. Even Anupamaa was for the first time talking to her rudely on how she can scheme and plot to get her husband for herself. Anuj and Anupamaa ordered Maaya to leave the house. However, Maaya sought time till she joined hands with Anu to celebrate Anupamaa’s birthday. She was granted permission. However, Maaya was seen playing her next card discretely. On the other hand, Anupamaa and Anuj were seen romancing after a long time. Anuj celebrated Anupamaa’s birthday with a party for just the two of them. Anupamaa was seen wearing the nightgown gifted by Anuj. Later, the next day, Anuj and Anupamaa took Anu to the orphanage where they cut the cake. Later, they spent happy moments at the beach. However, their happiness was cut short when Maaya brainwashed Anu’s mind against Anupamaa and Anuj and gave the impression that the couple are always fighting because of Anu’s presence in their lives. Anu was seen going away with Maaya, and this left Anupamaa and Anuj heartbroken.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut went through a lot of emotional turmoils over the last week. We saw how Abhimanyu prayed to Lord Shiv for Abeer’s well-being after he fell ill. The last week saw the reverse of it happening. The countdown to Abhimanyu and Aarohi’s wedding started. She was asked to bring the Kalash which did not go down well with Manjiri. She humiliated Akshara and Abhimanyu felt the pain. Later, Abhimanyu slowly started to realize that he was living a fake life for so many years and that the truth was that he still loves Akshara. He decided to talk to Akshara and frantically tried reaching her. However, she did not take calls. On the other hand, Akshara got to know about Abhinav having feelings for her. She vowed to look at this relationship with a new and positive perspective. Abhimanyu met with an accident when he came to the Goenka house to meet Akshara. In a moment, Akshara’s world and her reactions changed. She yelled for Abhi and put him in his lap and asked him to get up and talk to her. Abhimanyu was taken to the hospital for treatment. Akshara was ridiculed by Manjiri for causing problems again for their family. Abeer wanted to meet Abhimanyu at the hospital and offer him prasad of the lord. He went to the hospital all by himself.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw over the last week Preeta developing pain in the abdomen and getting checked by the doctor. The family got to know that Preeta was pregnant. Later, Preeta developed labour pain and was taken to the hospital. She delivered twins and the family was happy about it. The kids were kept in the hospital for a few more days. At the same time, Anjali who was in coma got back her consciousness. Anjali kidnapped one of the boys of Karan and Preeta. Karan got to know from Nidhi that Anjali kidnapped his boy. He went to the farmhouse to confront Anjali and get back his son. However, Anjali was not at the farmhouse. Instead, Anjali asked Karan to come alone to meet him. Later, Preeta was not found in her room. Karan was shocked to learn that Preeta was kidnapped by Anjali. Karan was going to the location of Anjali, but a few goons kidnapped him too. Anjali forced Karan to marry her. However, the police came there and arrested Anjali. It was a happy reunion for Karan and Preeta with their baby boys.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw the Gokuldham Society getting ready for the Holi celebrations. However, there were apprehensions in everyone’s minds as they feared that something might go wrong. Tapu Sena played with colours and Bhide was drenched in colour from head to toe. However, soon Bhide had a problem where his body started to itch. When Bhide’s condition went bad, they called in for Dr Haathi to treat Bhide. Inspector Chalu Pandey who arrived, saw the situation and decided to arrest Tapu Sena for adding itching powder to colours. However, Dr Haathi wanted to test the colours himself.

Udaariyaan, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment saw over the last week big developments with Harleen revealing to media that she was already married to Advait. This made Ekam angry. Ekam had a fight with Harleen in which he broke up with her. Harleen was upset and Nehmat gave her all the support. Harleen confided to Nehmat that the marriage between her and Advait was only for the papers. Harleen pleaded with Nehmat to unite with Ekam. Harleen was accepted as a daughter by the Sandhus. A Holi party was planned by the Sandhus. On the other hand, Advait got to know about Harleen telling media about his marriage with her. This angered him and he wanted to kill her. He had a confrontation with her in which Harleen got injured. He put her amid the Holi logs which were kept for the Holika Dahan thinking that Harleen will meet with her end. But Nehmat spotted Harleen’s phone, slippers and even dragged marks on the ground which led her to the Holi fire. Ekam and Nehmat ended up saving Harleen.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw over the last week, the wedding of Angad and Sahiba happening. Sahiba was given an unceremonious welcome in the Brar house. However, Akaal made sure that she was welcomed in the house. Sahiba was forced to clean up the dirty storeroom and live there. Angad also ordered his men not to give Sahiba anything to eat. On the other hand, Seerat got to know about Sahiba’s marriage with Angad. Garry wanted to handle the problem called Seerat carefully and did not reveal to her that he knew the truth. Sahiba went in the wee hours of the night to lodge a police complaint as Seerat was not yet back home. Sahiba who had not eaten fainted in Angad’s arms. Akaalji condemned Angad for his act. Later, Angad refused to do the Kanak Deni puja along with Sahiba. Sahiba too refused to take whatever he gave her.

