Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (26 February – 3 March): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, Anupamaa getting back to her passion for dancing. Yashdeep took her to Dia, a dance teacher with an academy in the USA. Anupamaa danced with her, and not only won her heart but also the job of a dance teacher at the academy. Anupamaa started to learn as well as teach dance at the academy. Shruti faced a setback when her parents who were coming to fix her marriage with Anuj, died in a plane crash. This broke Adhya’s wish for Shruti’s parents to unite Anuj and Shruti soon. Anuj took care of a grieving Shruti while Anupamaa was worried about Paritosh working with Anuj. In India, Pakhi tried to make advances towards Tapish so that he accepted her. Tapish sent the video to Adhik which prompted Adhik to come. Pakhi brainwashed Vanraj against Tapish. When Vanraj was about to hit Tapish, Adhik saved him. Adhik warned Vanraj that he would expose his daughter’s nasty video. Vanraj left for the USA, to get signatures from Anupamaa.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week the big drama of Armaan coming on time to save Abhira from Yuvraj’s clutches. Abhira was severely injured and Armaan got her home. Dadisa refused to give Abhira entry. But Madhav and Armaan told Dadisa the truth of how Abhira got into trouble to protect Vidya. Dadisa allowed Abhira to come in. Armaan was angry at Abhira for not telling him the truth. Later, Armaan felt bad that he got angry at the girl who helped his mother. Armaan took Abhira to his favourite spot where he had etched the names of his family members on a bench. The spot was a view spot and Abhira was touched by Armaan’s gesture. Charu got caught by Dadisa when Dev came home to drop her. To clarify Dadisa’s doubt, Abhira revealed the truth that Charu was doing an internship along with her. There was big opposition in the house to Charu working, and Dadisa stopped her from going out of the house. Charu in her fit of anger, scolded Armaan and called him an outsider. Armaan felt bad and wept in his room. Abhira saved the day for Dadisa when she prepared an on-the-spot speech for her to present at an event. As a reward for it, Abhira requested Dadisa to allow Charu to do her internship. Dadisa was convinced.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw over the last week, big drama with Shaurya and Rajveer indulging in a face-off dance during Kavya’s engagement. Rajveer who joined Karan’s business rival made a big plan to create losses for Karan in his work. He wanted to involve Shaurya in the business plan and use him to ruin everything for Karan. Kavya got to know that it was Shaurya who had misbehaved with Palki. She confronted him and Shaurya accepted that he did it as he hated Rajveer. Rakhi got to know that Karan was shot when he was trying to save Preeta. This increased her hatred towards Preeta. During Kavya’s engagement, Karan missed Preeta. However, he dreamt of dancing romantically with Preeta.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw over the last week Chulbul Pandey further investigating the scam case. He got to know that two people had earlier viewed the CCTV footage. He suspected their foul play in it. Jetha and Iyer told everyone about the one clue they had related to the scammer. The tattoo artist told Jethalal that he had made a tattoo on the scammer’s hand. They got the name and phone number of the scammer and put into action a plan, after joining hands with the tattoo artist. The tattoo artist told the scammer, Babban that he had won an award for his tattoo design. Jetha and Iyer donned a cop’s getup and waited for the scammer in the tattoo shop. Babban got caught at the tattoo studio and was taken for Madhav’s identification. Pandey got angry seeing Jetha and Iyer in police uniforms. He decided to arrest them along with Babban. Later, the society residents planned big to celebrate Popatlal’s birthday.

Doree, the Colors show produced by Jay Productions saw over the last week big drama with Mansi attempting suicide. However, she was treated and was brought back to consciousness. The police came to the haveli to record her statement. Mansi was however, afraid to testify against Anand and Kailashi. Meanwhile, Agni fainted and Doree and Nani had to take him to the hospital. Doree told the police about Ganga. This made Anand and Kailashi fret as they saw Ganga alive. Kailashi worried over this development and wondered if all her deeds of the past would come to the fore. At the hospital, Ganga refused to get back home. However, Doree challenged her to a wrestling match which she won. So Ganga had to get home with Doree. Doree and Nani gave Ganga a grand welcome at home. They were happy to be a family again. Ganga got flashes of his past, seeing the happy ambience. Meanwhile, Mahendra Thakur showed signs of recovery with his voice coming back. This was worrisome for Kailashi.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw over the last week, Sahiba’s life being in danger as she was standing amid the fire. Angad saved Sahiba from danger. He doubted Veer and Garry doubted Seerat. Angad ordered Garry to search Veer’s room for proof. They found drugs and the same jacket that he wore the previous night when he tried to enter Sahiba’s room. Veer showed his true colours and displayed his erratic behaviour after being in the effect of drugs and alcohol. With tears in his eyes, Angad decided to send Veer to the rehabilitation centre. Later, Angad decided to throw Seerat out of the house. He dragged her out and showed her the door to get out of their lives. Seerat, however, vowed to avenge this humiliation. Angad and Sahiba set out to Manali to get Simran admitted to her hostel. On the way back, they were romantically involved. However, a mysterious person followed them. Their car met with an accident after which an unconscious Angad was abducted by the person.

