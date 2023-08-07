Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (31 July – 5 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama!! IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a new Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Today being the first day of the new week, we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows over the last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Kavya’s shocking confession leaving Anupama stunned. Kavya reveals to Anupama that she is pregnant with Anirudh’s child, not Vanraj. After learning the truth, Anupama reprimands Kavya for her act. Kavya accepts her guilt, but Anupama urges her to tell the truth to Vanraj. Anupama gets shocked to find Vanraj in a devastated state outside the room. Kavya questions Vanraj about his quietness. Ankush gets his son Romil home, but Barkha refuses to accept him. Kavya gets shocked when Vanraj supports Barkha’s decision. Vanraj has an emotional breakdown thinking about Kavya’s deception. Seeing Ankush and Barkha fight, Anuj and Anupama make a firm decision about Romil. Elsewhere, Vanraj requests Anupama to hide the truth about Kavya from everyone.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Abhimanyu addressing the media and announcing a reward for finding Abhir. While a couple rescues Abhir to acquire the money, Abhinav finds a crucial lead. Abhir leads Akshara to his location by leaving a clue on the roadside. While everyone rejoices to see him back home, Abhinav meets with an accident. Abhir mentions his choice to stay in Kasauli and that he regrets hurting Abhimanyu. A shattered Abhimanyu announces that Abhir will stay with his parents. Abhimanyu finds it difficult to cope with Abhir’s absence. While Akshara tries to comfort him, Abhir comes up with the idea of sending an apology card to Abhimanyu. Elsewhere, a depressed Abhimanyu gets intoxicated. Akshara takes both families on a fun outing to appease Abhimanyu. Later, she gives Abhir’s card to him.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, saw Preeta planning to meet the Luthras before Rajveer’s hearing. Karan visits Gurpreet’s house to meet Preeta but fails to see her. Kavya and Palki visit Rajveer in the lock-up and promise to help him. Later, Rajveer’s court hearing begins. Preeta goes to the Luthra Mansion as the court rejects her testimony in Rajveer’s favour. Nidhi stops Kavya from questioning Shaurya. To get some evidence, Kavya and Palki go to check Rajveer’s house. Kavya asks Palki to keep the CCTV footage a secret until she asks her to reveal it. Preeta visits Karan’s office to talk to him about Rajveer. Rakhi and Kareena take Karan to the court for Rajveer. Rishabh tries to inform Karan that he saw Preeta. Palki’s family and Srishti struggle to defend Rajveer’s case. Kavya comes to the court with Varun and a bag to claim that Rajveer is innocent. Kavya’s testimony gets Rajveer acquitted but angers Srishti, Nidhi, and Shaurya. Rishabh tells Karan, Rakhi, and Kareena that Preeta is at their office. Soon, Karan uses Rishabh’s idea to find Preeta.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw Goli and Tapu having a pool competition which Goli tries to win by cheating. Tapu Sena decides to teach Champaklal how to play pool. On the other hand, Anjali tells Mahila Mandal that Taarak gave a polythene full of fresh tomatoes to the garbage man. Later, Sunita explains why she has increased the price of all the vegetables. Madhavi tells Bhide that she forgot to make Mr. Nayar’s order of tomato pickles. Champkalal explains to Bhide the importance of respecting customers in business. Later, Bhide and Popatlal get into an accident. Bhide struggles to find 40 kilos of tomatoes in one place. Bhide goes to Gada Electronics and sees a lot of tomatoes there. Bhide calls his uncle in Nashik, who has a farm, and asks him if he can give him tomatoes. Later, Taarak tells Bhide that a tempo full of tomatoes was looted from Nashik on its way to Mumbai. Baliya is Bhide’s last hope for getting his hands on tomatoes in time.

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, saw Elahi eagerly awaiting her moment to shine on stage. But her dreams are shattered when Jordan confronts her. Enraged and possessive, Jordan refuses to let Elahi sing with Sultan, despite her heartfelt plea. As tensions escalate, Jordan’s aggression reaches a breaking point, and he slaps Elahi in front of everyone, leaving the audience stunned. The atmosphere turns tense, and Elahi is devastated and humiliated by the ordeal. Elahi and Jordan come home, wherein Jordan insults Elahi’s mother and father. This angers Elahi, and she leaves Jordan’s house along with her father, Amar. Elahi comes to Jordan’s house. Jordan confronts Elahi, taunting her about her return and demeaning her courage as a middle-class girl. However, to Jordan’s surprise, Elahi stands her ground and confidently hands him a set of papers, stating that she wants a divorce. Elahi’s unexpected decision leaves Jordan shocked and speechless.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, saw Sahiba trying to persuade Angad to accept Simran as his sister. However, Manbeer asks Angad to keep Simran away from the house. As Manbeer is offended, Akaal refuses to let Simran stay at the Brar house. Meanwhile, Seerat recklessly throws Simran’s things, infuriating Sahiba. Simran plans to surprise Angad but gets into trouble because of a power cut. Afterward, Manbeer makes arrangements to send Simran to an orphanage. Manbeer drags her out of the house, unable to stand Simran any longer. When Inder thanks Sahiba for supporting Simran, the latter requests him not to ditch anyone in the future. Sahiba urges Angad to attend her college event. Sahiba participates in the painting event and makes a portrait of Angad. On the other hand, Manbeer decides to enroll Simran in a boarding school.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.