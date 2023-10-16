Television | News

Read to know the biggest twists of TV shows over the last week. We at IWMBuzz.com bring to you the twists in TV shows Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kundali Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Junooniyatt and Teri Meri Doriyaann over the last week.

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama!! IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a new Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Today being the first day of the new week, we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows over the last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Anuj having an emotional breakdown after Anupamaa ignored him and did not talk to him. The entire Shah family was shattered and they tried their best to be on the side of Dimple. Samar appeared before Anupamaa and asked her to remember him with a smile. He motivated her to get up and fight and bring the family back on track. Anupamaa returned to the Kapadia family and so did Malti Devi. Vanraj and Anupamaa were determined to lodge a complaint against Sonu, however they did not get support from their own family with Toshu and Adhik backing out to provide statements as witnesses. Sonu’s father Suresh threatened Vanraj and Anupamaa and asked them not to do anything.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week major drama with Aarohi telling Akshara about her pregnancy. Manjiri got the biggest shock of her life and accused Akshara of ruining Abhimanyu’s life. However, Abhimanyu sided with Akshara and understood what she went through. Abhimanyu later made the decision of accepting Akshara with her two kids. This perplexed Manjiri and she rebelled against her son’s decision. Manjiri later brainwashed Abhir’s mind and he developed an insecurity over another kid coming. He questioned his mother over her priorities towards him and refused to accept the child. This prompted Akshara to think about abortion.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw over the last week Palki and Rajveer confessing their love for each other. The Luthra family became aware of their love for each other. Karan and Preeta continued to not see each other with Srishti stopping them from coming face to face. Nidhi scolded Shanaya and humiliated her. However, the family got angry at Nidhi for accusing Shanaya. The family further agreed to Shanaya and Shaurya’s marriage. Karan vowed before his family to bring Preeta back to the house in two days. And as per his promise, Karan brought Preeta back home. The family rejoiced in the alliance of Shanaya and Shaurya. However, Rajveer refused the idea stating that Shaurya was not the right match for Shanaya.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw over the last week Bhakti refusing to eat or drink anything. The Gokuldham members met to decide what they were going to do with Bhakti. Gokuldham members decided to make Bhakti’s wish come true. They waited for Bhakti to arrive. When Bawri sang well, Bhakti asked the Gokuldham members to leave as she wanted to dance with Ganeshji alone. Bhakti was happy when she saw God in front of her. Bhakti called the Gokuldham people to see her God. All of them were happy to see Bhakti’s devotion towards God. They all saw a dream related to God. Goli who was the God that Bhakti danced with, got caught in traffic. He later found out that someone else had taken his place as God and was with Bhakti.

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment saw over the last week a major drama with Elahi getting to know about Jordan’s real intentions. At the party, Elahi planned to teach Jordan a lesson. She pretended to have hurt her foot. She praised Jordan in front of all the guests. At the party, Jahaan and Elahi ended up performing on a duet. Elahi impressed a music producer and got a chance when he offered her a music contract. However, on the day of the concert, Jordan made a drink that could damage Elahi’s voice. However, Elahi did not drink the mixture as it fell to the ground. Later, on stage, Elahi was coughing and Jordan ran to help her. Later, when Jahaan was intoxicated and confused with Elahi’s behaviour, Jordan decided to kill him. Jordan decided to suffocate Jahaan inside the bathtub and kill him. However, Elahi was the one who noticed strange noises and entered Jahaan’s room, only to find him inside the bathtub.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw over the last week saw Sahiba returning to the Brar mansion. However, Sahiba was snubbed and humiliated by Seerat who showed her how close she has gotten to Angad. During Simran’s birthday, Sahiba got a shock when Manbeer announced the wedding of Seerat and Angad. Later, the Brars were shocked to find Sahiba’s body. However, Angad refused to believe that it could be Sahiba. Angad was later arrested for the charge of Sahiba’s murder. Angad told his family that Sahiba was in problem. He blamed Manbeer for upsetting Sahiba.

