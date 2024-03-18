Biggest TV Twists Of Last Week (11 – 17 March): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, over the last week, saw major drama with Paritosh putting the stolen jewel into Anupamaa’s bag in fear of being caught. Anupamaa got arrested for a crime she did not commit. Anuj and Yashdeep ran from pillar to post to get bail for Anupamaa. Inside the cell, Anupamaa had an emotional breakdown and feared the worst. Anuj had to go to India as Shruti was unwell and was hospitalized. But Yashdeep assured him of taking care of Anupamaa’s bail. Anupamaa got out on bail, and Yashdeep and Beeji provided her with the support needed. Anuj later got proof of the video which showed that Paritosh was the culprit. Vanraj got to know about Paritosh being the culprit. Anuj called Anupamaa and told her the fact and sent her the proof too. Anupamaa confronted Paritosh and ordered him to surrender himself before the police. However, Paritosh eloped home with the help of Vanraj. Yashdeep planned to celebrate the birthday of Anupamaa in style. Anuj on the other hand, agreed to marry Shruti.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, big drama with Abhira and Armaan fighting over Dadisa’s case. Lost in her thoughts, Abhira met with an accident and was rushed to the hospital. Armaan took care of her, and when she got back consciousness, he tried to tell her to withdraw from the case and take care of her health. However, Abhira was determined to get to the truth. Abhira later found a document with Armaan that clearly stated that Dadisa wanted the poor dwellers removed from the land. However, Armaan told her that the document did not speak the entire truth. Later, the document went missing from Armaan’s safe, and Armaan blamed Abhira for it. Abhira went out in the night to get some valid proof. In court, she provided a valid video that proved Dadisa’s innocence in the matter.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, saw over the last week, major drama with Karan going against his family and declaring that he would bring Preeta home. During the Maha Shivratri puja, Karan dreamt of getting married to Preeta. Preeta wanted to stay in the Luthra house, while Rajveer dissuaded her from doing so. Preeta, however, felt a connect with the house and decided to stay. Karan made Preeta comfortable in the guest room. Rajveer forced Preeta to come home. But Preeta nursed Dadi’s leg at the same time and refused to go out of the Luthra house. Karan and Preeta had a close moment when Preeta made Karan wear his suit. Nidhi got jealous on seeing this. Nidhi threatened Karan about committing suicide if he showed his closeness towards Preeta. Karan reasoned out that he has always been in love with Preeta. Nidhi took a tie and tried to kill herself. Preeta suspected something wrong and called the whole family. She also tried to save Nidhi.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw over the last week, the delivery boy being trapped. However, he revealed about his relative working in the marriage bureau. Anjali feared placing any online orders. Meanwhile, the delivery boy joined hands with the society members to find the real culprit. Popatlal asked everyone to open their packet and see what was inside. However, the delivery boy demanded them to give the OTP first. Bhide asked Pandey’s boss for OTP, but the boss believed that Bhide was scamming him. Finally, all of them found out that the parcel belonged to Jethalal. They wanted Jetha to be punished.

Doree, the Colors show produced by Jay Productions, saw over the last week, major drama with Mansi walking the ramp which made Anand furious. She had a fall but was saved by Ganga. Ganga took Mansi in her arms. Kailashi made the cruel plan of killing Ganga. She placed a bomb in the mannequin and waited for Ganga to touch it, upon which it would explode. However, Kailashi herself got hurt in the process. Ganga gave Mansi a gift and this made Kailashi angry. Mansi was making Malpua in the kitchen when Ganga went to the kitchen. Ganga’s cute gestures moved Mansi. Doree was caught by Kalashi and was kept in a chamber. However, she threatened Kailashi that she would reveal the fact that Ganga was the first son in the Thakur household. Doree planned to send Ganga away, as his life was in danger.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw Angad getting to know that Seerat was planning a plastic surgery on him, so that he could get a new identity and be with Seerat. Angad pretended to rejoice at the news of Seerat’s wedding and wanted to celebrate the moment. Seerat got coloured smoke and wine to drink. Angad tried to spike her wine but got caught. On the other hand, Sahiba got into the truck of Prakash and reached Seerat’s house. She got in and saw the shocking scenario of Seerat torturing an injured Angad. Sahiba tried to save him, and they had an emotional reunion. Seerat, however, made Sahiba unconscious and tied her up. But Angad and Sahiba sent out rainbow-coloured smoke through the chimney which gave an indication to the Brar family of Angad’s presence. Meanwhile, Angad was taken for his surgery. Sahiba tricked Seerat and also injured the doctor. Angad and Sahiba tried their best to get out of the place. But Seerat came out with a gun in her hand. With the entire Brar family coming, Seerat was nabbed. But she ran away in the car, which later had a blast. Angad and Sahiba were treated in the hospital. Sahiba got the good news of her being pregnant. She shared the happy news with Angad. After recovery, the Brars celebrated the happy moment of Sahiba’s pregnancy. But Sahiba fainted amidst the celebration. The doctor indicated Sahiba of being very weak and advised that she be kept away from stress. There was a strike by the farmers which led to Angad going to his workplace. Sahiba who had been to the orphanage, got a call from one of the girls about them being in a problem. Sahiba experienced severe pain, and Inder took her to the hospital. Sahiba forced Inder to go to the orphanage. The kids were being taken out when Inder staged a fight. In the process, Inder was shot and Sahiba rushed him to the hospital. At the hospital, the Brars got the shocking news of Inder’s death.

