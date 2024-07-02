Celebration of 200 episodes – Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye is a popular Zee TV Serial, broadcasted from 27 November 2023. Produced by Mukta Dhond and BP Singh under Fireworks Productions, starring Sriti Jha and Arijit Taneja .

Sriti Jha as ‘Amrita’ , played the role of a strong and independent Marathi girl. Jha made her debut in 2007 with the role of Malini Sharma in Disney India’s teen drama ‘Dhoom Machaao Dhoom’. She rose to prominence with the roles in the shows like ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ (2014) and ‘Dil Se Di Dua… Saubhagyavati Bhava?’ (2011). Her portrayal of Pragya won her many awards and nominations.

Arjit Taneja as ‘Virat’, played the role of a Punjabi boy who doesn’t believe in love and relationships. Taneja made his television debut in Channel V, India’s V The Serial, which was produced by Ekta Kapoor. In 2013, he earned additional exposure by appearing on MTV India’s reality show MTV Splitsvilla 6. He made his acting debut in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ in 2008.

Taneja’s career took a big turn in 2014 when he went on to play Purab Khanna in Zed TV’s popular daily soap Kumkum Bhagya. He received the Zed Gold Awards for Best Supporting Actor for his work, however he quit the programme in 2016. Concurrently, he played Bilal Khan in another Ekta Kapoor film, Sony TV’s Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, in 2015.

This is their second collaboration after Kumkum Bhagya . Audience love and appreciate this duo a lot. Hemangi Kavi was cast as Amrita’s mother Bhavani while Kishori Shahane was cast as Virat’s mother Babita.

Kishori Shahane recently posted a reel on Instagram of the celebration and quoted , “ Celebrating successful 200 episodes of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye… Blessed to be working with this team “ In the video there is a jumbo size cake. Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’s poster is beautiful pasted top of the cake. Producer, director, actors and all the crew members together celebrating their hard work and success of 200 episodes. The post’s comment box is flooding in with well-wishes from fans.