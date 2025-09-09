Chhoriyan Chali Gaon: Rameet Sandhu returns as a wildcard twist!!

The Zee TV reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, has contestants face daily challenges that test their resilience, courage, and spirit. Participants including Anita Hassanandani, Anjuum Faakih, Krishna Shroff, Dolly Javed, Erika Packard, Maera Mishra, and twins Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra have consistently pushed their limits, navigating a journey marked by grit, laughter, and transformation within village life.

Recently, the dynamics of the competition shifted significantly with the unexpected return of Rameet Sandhu, who rejoined the show as a wildcard entrant. Her comeback has created a mix of excitement and surprise among the contestants, signaling a fresh wave of challenges ahead. Having previously lived in Bamuliya gaon, Rameet returns equipped with enhanced instincts, a clearer mindset, and a stronger determination to succeed. Her re-entry is expected to alter existing relationships among the competitors and may lead to the formation of new alliances, as she aims to make an impactful presence in the ongoing competition.

Speaking about her return, Rameet Sandhu said, “Coming back to Chhoriyan Chali Gaon as a wild card feels surreal. I had packed my bags and said my goodbyes, and now here I am, back in Bamuliya. I thought my journey here had ended, but life had other plans, and I couldn’t be happier. This is my second chance, and I want to grab it with both hands. The first time around, I learned what the show demands, which is patience, adaptability, and courage. This time, I’m going to take those lessons and put them into action. I’m entering the gaon not just with excitement, but double the energy. I am ready to give my all and show a version of me that is stronger, wiser, and more determined than ever before.”

What new twist can the show expect after this unexpected wild card return of Rameet?