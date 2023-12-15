CID fame Vaishnavi Dhanraj gets allegedly assaulted by her family, watch exclusive video

TV actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj, who is known for her work in projects like, Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Bepannaah, CID, was all allegedly assaulted by her family. As per a credible source, she was held hostage by her family and currently she is in Kashimira Police Station.

Vaishnavi informed the source over the call about her condition, the source said, “I am in trouble, and my life is in danger. My family is not allowing me to move out. Right now, I am in the police station.”

As per the source, the family also took away her mobile as well. We also have an exclusive video of the actress wherein she is revealing about her condition. Watch below!

The actress was previously married to Nitin Sahrawat. They tied the knot in December 2012 following a two-year courtship, filed for a divorce earlier this year. Earlier Vaishnavi refused to divulge details about their separation then but it seems now she is ready to answer all the questions. In a recent interview with Spotboye, she revealed shocking details about her marriage. When asked what exactly went wrong in their marriage, she said, “I was a victim of domestic violence, which Nitin imposed on me. I couldn’t take it beyond a certain point…I reached a saturation point where I couldn’t bear it any longer. It was gruesome. How can you take such behaviour from your own spouse? That too, continuously. It was a very bad case of domestic violence. I even took him for counselling. Our parents too did everything to make him understand. But nothing worked. Yes, I am speaking about this for the first time. I kept hoping that he would change and our marriage would work but… (trails off).I resisted a lot but he still went on. Most of the time in my marriage with Nitin, I used to be in a depression. There were good times in the middle sometimes but if something such drastic is happening alongside, then everything is just gone. You know what I mean. It became impossible for me to carry on with Nitin. I feel that it is not possible to stay in an abusive marriage until you yourself are abusive towards your partner.”