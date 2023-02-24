There was a time when only drama shows ruled the TV screens. Now, fantasy shows are equally popular among viewers. While we saw different genres of Hindi TV shows doing well in the decade gone by on Colors TV, fantasy shows certainly stood out in terms of popularity. The main reason for its increasing popularity is that these shows strike a chord with audiences of all age groups. Fantasy shows also don’t go on for years but have short and gripping stories. One of the leading TV channels, Colors TV has presented us with thrilling fantasy stories over the past few years. Today, we bring you a list of fantasy shows on Colors TV.

Naagin

The show comes with a new season with popular TV faces every few months. Naagin franchise is now six seasons old. Season 6 recently is currently on due to its popularity. The show features Bigg Boss winner Tejasswi Prakash as Naagin.

Chandrakanta — Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha

Based on the 1888 novel of the same name by Devaki Nandan Khatri, the show revolved around the story of Princess Chandrakanta. The show was produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Ranjan Kumar Singh under the Balaji Telefilms banner. The series stars Madhurima Tuli, Urvashi Dholakia, and Vishal Aditya Singh.

Kavach … Kaali Shaktiyon Se (Season 1)/ Kavach … Mahashivrati (Season 2)

It was a supernatural horror drama television series that was produced by Balaji Telefilms. The first season was titled Kavach… Kali Shaktiyon Se starred Mona Singh, Vivek Dahiya and Sara Khan as Paridhi, Rajbeer and Manjulika. The second season was titled Kavach… Maha Shivratri featured Deepika Singh Goyal, Namik Paul and Vin Rana as Sandhya, Angad and Kapil.

Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein

The popular show which was produced by Balaji Telefilms was the spin-off series of Naagin 5. It starred Krishna Mukherjee and Harsh Rajput.

Sasural Simar Ka

Produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, the show starred Dipika Kakar, Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar, Avika Gor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Manish Raisinghan, Shoaib Ibrahim, Vaishali Takkar, Varun Sharma, Nikki Sharma, Krissann Barretto, Rohan Mehra, Siddharth Shivpuri, Mazher Sayed and Monica Sharma. The series began and ran as a normal television drama until 2015 when it included supernatural and fantasy genres with tracks inspired by Game of Thrones and Eega.

Pishachini

The show which was produced by Shakuntalam Telefilms and MAJ Productions, saw Nyra Banerjee, Jiya Shankar and Harsh Rajput playing lead roles. The show was set against the backdrop of Bareilly where a Pishachini named Rani seeks revenge from the Rajput family for settling on her land.

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

Produced by Yash A Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik under the banner Beyond Dreams Entertainment and Inspire Films, stars Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Shaikh. Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal is a captivating tale of a girl named Eisha and two werewolf brothers, Armaan and Veer, who explore the dangers of love and survival.

