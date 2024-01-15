Congratulations: Surbhi Chandna announces her wedding with BF Karan Sharma

Television sensation Surbhi Chandna has joyfully revealed her impending wedding with her long-time partner, Karan Sharma. The actress shared this news on her Instagram account on January 15, capturing the hearts of her followers. The announcement was accompanied by two heartwarming pictures featuring the couple and their beloved pet dog.

In a touching caption, Surbhi expressed, “Adding Colours To His Life Since 13 Years

Our Forever Begins Now

#Estd2010” This declaration comes after years of keeping their romance relatively private. Initially, the couple remained discreet about their relationship, maintaining a low profile. However, recent times have seen a shift in this approach, with Surbhi and Karan increasingly opening up and treating their followers to glimpses of their beautiful love story.

From sharing picturesque snapshots of their vacations to showcasing Karan’s participation in celebrations with Surbhi’s television colleagues, the couple’s affectionate posts have become a noteworthy topic among fans.

Having spent an impressive 13 years together, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma are ready to embark on the next chapter of their journey. The longevity of their relationship, established in 2010, adds a layer of depth to their union, symbolising years of shared experiences, growth, and unwavering commitment.

As the news circulates within the entertainment industry and among fans, well-wishes and congratulations are pouring in for the couple.

Congratulations to Surbhi Chandna & Karan Sharma!