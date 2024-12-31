Creative Director Siddharttha Vankar bids ‘goodbye’ to shows Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Deewaniyat

Creative Director Siddharttha Vankar who has creatively helmed the successful Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, is all set to bid goodbye to the show. As we know, there have been media reports of Ghum Hi Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, taking yet another generation leap soon. The show has Hitesh Bharadwaj and Bhavika Sharma playing the leads.

The Creative Director has been helming Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin from the time of its inception. The show has won laurels and has been one of the top-rated shows across GECs. However, in his recent post on social media, he has bid goodbye to the show. He was also creatively managing the newly launched show of Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, Deewaniyat on Star Plus. The show has Vijayendra Kumeria, Kiritika Singh Yadav and Navneet Malik playing leads. In his post, he has mentioned that he is moving out of both the shows.

He writes on social media, “Goodbyes are never pretty. They are never comfortable, sometimes it hurts. But that’s okay. The journey you have walked changes you. You take many happy memories and leave behind many!! ‘Some of you’ will always be a part of ‘some of me’.”

He further ended his post with a message – Goodbye #ghumhaikisineypyaarmeiin #deewaniyat

To consider that this comes at a time when Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, one of the top-rated shows is all set to take a generation leap, makes us ponder!! However, everything that ends will see a new beginning!!

We hear that Siddharttha Vankar who earlier set up the Jay Productions show Doree on Colors, and creatively helmed it till its launch, might be setting up the new season of Doree creatively.

We buzzed the Creative Director but did not get through to him.

We wish him as well as the shows he has nurtured, all the very best!!