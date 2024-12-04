Did You Know? Bigg Boss 18’s Karan Veer Mehra Added ‘Veer’ To His Name For His Grandmother, Find The Reason Here!

Karan Veer Mehra has become the most talked about contestant in the Bigg Boss 18 house. Though everyone hates him inside the house, the audience loves his personality inside the house as he takes a stand wherever needed and also maintains silence even though others question his relationship with Shilpa Shirodkar and Chum Darang. In the current scenario, everyone is behind Karan and talking about him, which has also brought him into the limelight outside the house. And why not? Not only his personality but also his name, Karan Veer Mehra, is unique, which makes us wonder what the reason behind his special name is. So let us reveal Karan’s real name, who suggested his name, Karan Veer Mehra, and why.

Not many know that Karan Veer Mehra is not his real name but his stage name. Karan’s real name is Karan Malhotra. The actor added ‘Veer’ to his name after his grandmother suggested it. Now, you might be wondering why his grandmother suggested it, so let us reveal that it was in memory of Karan’s grandfather. Veer was Karan’s grandfather’s name

Karan Veer Mehra is also often confused with Karan Mehra, but both are different. Karan Veer Mehra is the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and Karan Mehra is the actor who played the lead role of Naitik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Do you support Karan Veer Mehra this season of Bigg Boss 18?