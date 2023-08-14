Elvish Yadav Emerges As Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner

The journey of Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been a roller-coaster ride, marked by alliances, conflicts, friendships, and unexpected twists. Contestants from diverse backgrounds and walks of life came together under the eyes of Bigg Boss, competing for the ultimate prize. Among these contenders, Elvish Yadav stood out with his relatability.

Throughout the season, Elvish displayed a remarkable ability to connect with both his fellow housemates and the audience.

With the Grand Finale being competed between Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, and Manisha Rani, the task of lifting the trophy got tougher. Now with Elvish winning the trophy, the second season of Bigg Boss OTT ends.

Akanksha Puri, Cyrus Broacha, Jad Hadid, Aaliya Siddiqui, Avinash Sachdev, Aashika Bhatia, Puneet Superstar, Falaq Naaz, Palak Purswani, and Jiya Shankar were also part of the show besides the five finalists. Bigg Boss OTT 2 streamed on JioCinema, and its host is Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Congratulations Elvish.