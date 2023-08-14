ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Elvish Yadav Emerges As Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner

In a thrilling culmination of drama, emotions, and intense competition, Elvish Yadav has been crowned the winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. The popular YouTuber has captured the hearts of audiences and claimed the coveted title.

Author: IWMBuzz
14 Aug,2023 23:30:44
Elvish Yadav Emerges As Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner 843012

The journey of Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been a roller-coaster ride, marked by alliances, conflicts, friendships, and unexpected twists. Contestants from diverse backgrounds and walks of life came together under the eyes of Bigg Boss, competing for the ultimate prize. Among these contenders, Elvish Yadav stood out with his relatability.

Throughout the season, Elvish displayed a remarkable ability to connect with both his fellow housemates and the audience.

With the Grand Finale being competed between Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, and Manisha Rani, the task of lifting the trophy got tougher. Now with Elvish winning the trophy, the second season of Bigg Boss OTT ends.

Akanksha Puri, Cyrus Broacha, Jad Hadid, Aaliya Siddiqui, Avinash Sachdev, Aashika Bhatia, Puneet Superstar, Falaq Naaz, Palak Purswani, and Jiya Shankar were also part of the show besides the five finalists. Bigg Boss OTT 2 streamed on JioCinema, and its host is Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Congratulations Elvish.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Abhishek Malhan hospitalized just before Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale 842853
Abhishek Malhan hospitalized just before Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale
Exclusive: Bigg Boss OTT Jiya Shankar thinks Elvish Yadav will win this season, watch 842642
Exclusive: Bigg Boss OTT Jiya Shankar thinks Elvish Yadav will win this season, watch
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Abhishek Malhan's comment 'wildcard contestants don’t deserve to win' upsets Elvish Yadav 842275
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Abhishek Malhan’s comment ‘wildcard contestants don’t deserve to win’ upsets Elvish Yadav
Exclusive: Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Palak Purswani roped in for web show Fuh Se Fantasy 2 842174
Exclusive: Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Palak Purswani roped in for web show Fuh Se Fantasy 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish can win the season, says Manisha Rani 842037
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish can win the season, says Manisha Rani
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar gets evicted 842032
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar gets evicted
Latest Stories
Akshara Singh Takes Blessings From Mahadev; Inspires Fans 842985
Akshara Singh Takes Blessings From Mahadev; Inspires Fans
Bong beauty Ritabhari Chakraborty’s Sundays are all about ‘pastel’ dreams, watch 842863
Bong beauty Ritabhari Chakraborty’s Sundays are all about ‘pastel’ dreams, watch
Sunfeast announces Shah Rukh Khan the King of Fantasy as the new Brand Ambassador for Dark Fantasy 842997
Sunfeast announces Shah Rukh Khan the King of Fantasy as the new Brand Ambassador for Dark Fantasy
Netizens applaud Vipul Amrutlal Shah's gripping direction for Commando OTT 842990
Netizens applaud Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s gripping direction for Commando OTT
Shriya Pilgaonkar Turns Electric Blue In Pink Co-ords; See Pics 842854
Shriya Pilgaonkar Turns Electric Blue In Pink Co-ords; See Pics
Priyanka Chopra joins Jonas Brothers in high spirits at Yankee Stadium Concert, drops mushy moments with Nick 842811
Priyanka Chopra joins Jonas Brothers in high spirits at Yankee Stadium Concert, drops mushy moments with Nick
Read Latest News