Exclusive: Abeer Singh to play the negative lead in Colors’ Mannat

Abeer Singh who is even today known for his role of Kairav Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will be seen playing the negative lead in Colors’ upcoming show Mannat, produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. As we know, the show is all set to launch on Colors from 6 January 2025. Marked as the first launch for the New Year, the show is rich in its cast headed by Adnan Khan, Ayesha Singh, Mona Vasu and others.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already written exclusively about actors Delnaaz Irani and Mamta Verma playing significant roles in the show. We wrote about seasoned actress Mona Vasu playing the main antagonist in the show. We wrote about Sharain Khanduja playing the parallel lead in the show, and also about Hasan Zaidi being in the show. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Mona Vasu to be the main antagonist in Mukta Dhond’s upcoming Colors show

Exclusive: Delnaaz Irani bags Mukta Dhond’s show for Colors

Exclusive: Meet fame Sharain Khanduja joins the cast of Mukta Dhond’s Colors show

We now hear of Abeer Singh playing the negative lead on the show. His track will be of a senior chef, who will be the boss of the female protagonist at work. Abeer’s character will have a striking influence on Adnan and Ayesha’s track.

We buzzed Abeer but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.