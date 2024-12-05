Exclusive: Actress Akanksha Sareen to get hitched to childhood friend Vikram Patnaik on 11 December

Actress Akanksha Sareen who is popular for for portrayals in TV shows Yeh Teri Galiyaan, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Shaadi Mubarak, Qurbaan Hua, Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana etc, is all set to marry her childhood friend, Vikram Patnaik who is a management consultant in Toronto. Akanksha moved to Toronto, Canada a few years back, and has been busy working in commercials for IKEA, RBC, Downy, and Walmart. Akanksha has not been seen on the screens in the last few years, with her being based out of India.

With her comeback to India, there is the good news of her marriage!! We hear that the wedding of Akanksha and Vikram will take place in Bhubaneshwar, which is the groom’s hometown. The Sangeet will happen on 10 December followed by the Haldi, wedding and reception on 11 December. Mayfair Lagoon, will be the 5-star wedding destination.

Says Akanksha, “We realized about 10 years ago that we were in love. But he was studying in America. And I was working in Mumbai. It took us this long to figure out the logistics! But alas, it’s happening!.”

Akanksha has invited a lot of her fraternity friends and we hear that the guest list as of now looks like this – Manav Gohil, ⁠Varun Kapoor, ⁠Swarda Thigale, ⁠Neha Bagga-Resty Kamboj, ⁠Prerna Panwar, ⁠Palvi Jaswal, Sharad Tripathi, ⁠Meghna Dutta.

We will come up with more updates on her wedding!!

We wish Akanksha and Vikram a happy married life!!