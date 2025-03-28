Exclusive: Afreen Alvi joins the cast of Zee TV’s Tum Se Tum Tak

Zee TV’s newest presentation, titled Tum Se Tum Tak, which is the love tale of a middle-aged guy with a much younger girl, is the next anticipated show to launch on the channel. The tale of the rich and aristocratic Arya Vardhan, aged 46 and the simpleton Anu who is aged 19, has engrossed audiences with its first look promo. The show produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD has its ongoing show on Zee TV, Jamai No. 1. Actors Sharad Kelkar and Niharika Chouksey will play the leads in the show.

We at IWMBuzz.com have written exclusively about Nasirr Khan being a part of the show in a vital cast. We also wrote about Dolly Chawla being in the project’s cast. Reports are in the media of Vandana Pathak also returning to TV after six years. She was earlier part of the same banner’s show on Zee TV, Manmohini. If you have missed reading these stories, you can check them here.

Now, we hear of young actress Afreen Alvi joining the cast of the show. She will play a very important role, is what we hear.

Afreen has been part of TV shows Udne Ki Aasha, Shubh Laabh Aapkey Ghar Mein, Naagin etc.

