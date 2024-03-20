Exclusive: Ajay Kumar Nain to enter Imlie

Actor Ajay Kumar Nain who was seen as father of Yuvraj in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will soon enter the Star Plus show Imlie. Produced by 4 Lions Films, the show will see a new beginning for the leads Surya (Sai Ketan Rao) and Imlie (Adrija Roy). As we know, Surya has gotten to know that he was the main reason for the death of Agastya. He now wants to make amends for it and get married to Imlie. The wedding track in Imlie will give the show a fresh viewpoint and story.

The show will see a revamp of sorts, with the wedding of Surya and Imlie happening. This will introduce a new family into the track, is what we hear. As reported by the media, the present characters in the show will fade off, with only Adrija and Sai being retained.

Media has written about the entry of seasoned actress Jaya Bhattacharya in the show, in a prime role.

We now hear of Ajay Kumar Nain making his entry soon.

As per a reliable source, “Ajay Kumar Nain will play a pivotal character, in the new plot and will be part of the main family that will be focussed upon now.”

We buzzed Ajay but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

