Exclusive: Ajay Singh Chaudhary to enter Colors’ Ram Bhavan?

Popular actor Ajay Singh Chaudhary who has played challenging roles on TV in shows like Phulwa, Swaran Ghar, Uttaran, Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, Tenai Rama etc, is in talks to mark his entry in a prominent role in Colors’ show Ram Bhavan. Produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production, the show will soon see a big entry.

Ajay Singh Chaudhary is, in all likelihood, entering the show in a negative avatar, is what we hear. As of now, the tale focuses on the post-wedding confusion and drama of Om Ramdas Bajpayee (Mishkat Varma) and Isha (Khushbu Rajendra). The tussle between Om and Isha with Gayatri (Samiksha Jaiswal) has been interesting to watch, with each one being dominant over the other regularly.

As per a reliable source, “Ajay will make his comeback to TV with a challenging, negative-shaded character in Ram Bhavan. If things go well, he will play a politician.”

Set against a crumbling mansion in Prayagraj, ‘Ram Bhavan’ is where the walls have ears and the windows see all, witnessing a tale of power, pride, and patience. Gayatri, the tyrant of the house, holds the monetary strings and, with them, the fate of her sasural. Her reign of terror is challenged by Om, the jugaadu brother-in-law, who fights to reclaim his family’s dignity and secure a government job as a symbol of his worth, enduring the scathing humiliation doled out by his bhabhi. Meanwhile, Isha, the rooted princess, stands as a picture of patience against her brutal boss Gayatri’s unwarranted wrath. After having fallen from riches to bankruptcy, Isha proves her professional potential despite facing relentless oppression by Gayatri. Provoked by Gayatri’s constant belittling, Om and Isha unite in an unlikely alliance, threatening to blow the roof off their oppressor’s empire. The show is produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production and has Mishkat Varma, Khushbu Rajendra and Samiksha Jaiswal playing the lead roles.

