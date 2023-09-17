Television | News

Akshit Sukhija has been roped in as the male lead of Dangal's new show Sasuji Tune Meri Kadar Na Jani opposite Anushka Merchande. The show is produced by Triangle Film Company.

Actor Akshit Sukhija who was recently seen in Dangal’s Piya Abhimani and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 has bagged yet another exciting role in Dangal’s new show. Titled Sasuji Tune Meri Kadar Na Jani, the new show produced by Nikhil Sinha’s Triangle Film Company will speak about the relationship between a mother-in-law and a daughter-in-law.

The show is creatively helmed by Siddhartha Vankar, who has earlier helmed successful shows Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, Teri Meri Doriyaann etc. He will be the Showrunner of the project.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already reported exclusively about versatile performers Anushka Merchande, Sucheta Khanna, Jiten Lalwani and Purva Parag being part of the show. If you have missed reading the story, you can check it here.

We now hear of Akshit Sukhija joining the cast as the male lead of the show. Yes, you heard it right!!

Akshit is known for his portrayals in shows Shubhaarambh, Lakshmi Ghar Aayi, Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan, Piya Abhimani, Bade Achhe Laggte Hain 3.

