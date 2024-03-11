Exclusive: Ali Hasan joins the cast of Zee TV’s Main Hoon Saath Tere

Senior actor Ali Hasan who is even today popularly known for his portrayal in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in the role of Akhilesh Goenka, has bagged a meaty role in the upcoming Zee TV show, Main Hoon Saath Tere. Produced by Amir Jaffar and Sonali Jaffar’s Full House Media, the show is about an unusual love story of a rich and suave man who falls in love with a girl who is a mother. The promo of the show which has hit the television screens, looks impressive and fresh. It has Kunal Vohra (last seen in Imlie) and Ulka Gupta (seen recently in Banni Chow Home Delivery), playing the lead characters.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already written about actors Karan Suchak and Preeti Chaudhary being part of the show, in effective prime roles.

We now hear of Ali Hasan joining the cast in a very important role. Ali was last seen essaying the role of Saubhag Singh Chandravat in the Sony TV show Punyashlok Ahilyabai.

