Actress Khushbu Tiwari who was seen in the Sony SAB show Alibaba Dastaan-E-Kabul in the role of Fatema, has bagged a biggie here! She has been roped in to play the female lead in Dangal’s new show. The untitled romantic thriller is produced by Yash and Mamta Patnaik’s Beyond Dreams.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported earlier about Sirf Tum fame Puneett Chouksey bagging the male lead’s role in the show. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Puneett Chouksey to play the lead in Beyond Dreams’ next for Dangal

We now hear of Khushbu playing the female lead in the show.

We buzzed the actress but did not get revert.

We reached out to the Producer Yash Patnaik and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

As we know, Beyond Dreams has recently launched the supernatural thriller on the lines of The Vampire Diaries on Colors titled Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.