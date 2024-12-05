Exclusive: Amit Pachori joins the cast of Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama

Actor Amit Pachori who was last seen in the Colors mythological show Lakshmi Narayan in the role of Hayagreev, has joined the cast of Sony SAB’s new season of Tenali Rama. As we know, the popular yesteryear show is all set to make a comeback to TV. Krishna Bharadwaj will reprise the titular role of Tenali Rama in the show.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already written exclusively about actors Barkha Bisht and Nimisha Vakharia playing the role of Goddess Kaali and Lakshmi Amma again. We also wrote about Priyamvada Kant reprising her role. Sumit Kaul has also joined the cast to play the main antagonist. If you have not read the stories, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Sumit Kaul to play the main antagonist in Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama

Exclusive: Nimisha Vakharia back as Lakshmi Amma in Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama; says, ‘I am excited to get back’

We now hear of Amit joining the cast in a very significant character.

As per a reliable source, “Amit will play the role of Mahamantri Timmarasu who is in the court of King Krishnadevaraya, now played by Aditya Redij. He is a friend to Tenali Rama and a learned person in the court of the King. Earlier, the character was being played by actor Jiten Mukhi.”

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.