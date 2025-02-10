Exclusive: Amit Sinha to enter Tenali Rama

Tenali Rama the Sony SAB television show produced by Contiloe Pictures has seen Tenali Rama’s (Krishna Bharadwaj) mission to get his hands on the lost crown of King Krishnadearaya. As we know, the kids were accused of wrongdoing. While hunting for the real truth, the kids went missing which perturbed Tenali. Ultimately, Rama laid his hands on Sidhappa’s crime, of making a duplicate key. While investigating it further, Rama got to know of a mysterious woman being behind the act. In an interesting twist, Rama uncovered the hand of the Queens of the palace behind the theft of the King’s crown.

The show will see an interesting entry this week. Actor Amit Sinha will be seen entering the show. He will play the role of a tailor who will stammer a lot while speaking. Totla Tailor, the character will be an interesting appearance in the stolen crown case that Rama is trying to solve.

Amit Sinha was last seen in Colors’ Shiv Shakti TapTyaag Tandav, in the role of Kinnar Guru. The will be a cameo appearance for Amit Sinha in Tenali Rama. He was also seen playing cameo roles in the earlier season of Tenali Rama.

We buzzed Amit but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.