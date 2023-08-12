ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Angad Hasija bags Siddharth P Malhotra's new show for Sony SAB

Angad Hasija will be part of the cast of Sony SAB's new show produced by Alchemy Films. Read this exclusive news real here

Author: Srividya Rajesh
12 Aug,2023 19:17:43
Popular actor Angad Hasija, known for his lead portrayal in Rajan Shahi’s Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai has bagged a meaty role in Sony SAB’s next. Produced by Siddharth P Malhotra’s Alchemy Films, this new show bears the working title of Pashima.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about lead actor being Nishant Malkhani, and waith actors Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Krissann Barretto, Ankita Singh, Ayushi Bhatia playing pivotal roles.

We now hear of Angad Hasija bagging a challenging role in this project.

As per a reliable source, “Angad will be seen playing the parallel lead in the show.”

Angad Hasija was last seen in Sony SAB’s Dharm Yoddha Garud.

We buzzed Angad but did not get through him.

We reached out to the Producer Siddharth P Malhotra and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

