Exclusive: Angad Hasija bags Siddharth P Malhotra's new show for Sony SAB

Popular actor Angad Hasija, known for his lead portrayal in Rajan Shahi’s Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai has bagged a meaty role in Sony SAB’s next. Produced by Siddharth P Malhotra’s Alchemy Films, this new show bears the working title of Pashima.
We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about lead actor being Nishant Malkhani, and waith actors Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Krissann Barretto, Ankita Singh, Ayushi Bhatia playing pivotal roles.
We now hear of Angad Hasija bagging a challenging role in this project.
As per a reliable source, “Angad will be seen playing the parallel lead in the show.”
Angad Hasija was last seen in Sony SAB’s Dharm Yoddha Garud.
We buzzed Angad but did not get through him.
We reached out to the Producer Siddharth P Malhotra and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.
Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news.
With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry.
With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums.
Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.