Actor Amit Pachori who was recently seen in Star Plus’ popular show Anupamaa, will now make an entry in Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, the show has Riya Sharma and Ishaan Dhawan as leads. Riya Sharma plays a 17th-century princess by name Tarapriya while Ishaan Dhawan is a prominent doctor in modern time.

Amit Pachori will soon enter the show in the role of Tarun.

As per a reliable source, “Tarun and his family will be seen entering the show. Tarun will be an archaeologist. His role will be quite interesting in the story ahead.”

We buzzed Amit and he confirmed the news without getting into details.

