Exclusive: Ashok Lokhande and Purva Parag join the cast of Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s Colors show

Actor Ashok Lokhande who is known for his portrayals in Diya aur Baati Hum, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, Kaatelal and Sons, Main Maike Chali Jaungi, Tum Dekhte Rahiyo etc, has joined the cast of Colors’ new show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. Joining him will be Purva Parag, who was last seen in Sasuma Tune Meri Kadar Na Jaani. They will be part of the cast of the Colors show which is the Hindi version of popular Colors Kannada serial Lakshana. The story revolves around the lives of two girls who are exchanged in the hospital. It is the tale of a dusky girl and her trials in life.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm reporting exclusive newsbreaks about the lead actors who have been roped in for the show. Saavi Ki Savaari fame Farman Haider and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Yesha Harsora will play the leads. If you have missed reading our articles, you can catch a glimpse of it here.

Exclusive: Saavi Ki Savaari fame Farman Haider bags his next on Colors; to play lead in Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s show

Exclusive: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Yesha Harsora cast opposite Farman Haider in Colors’ next

As per media reports, Udaariyaan fame Twinkle Arora will play the other female lead on the show.

We now hear of Ashok Lokhande and Purva Parag joining the cast.

We buzzed the actors but did not get through to them.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.