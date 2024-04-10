Exclusive: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Yesha Harsora cast opposite Farman Haider in Colors’ next

Actress Yesha Harsora who is popularly known for her portrayal of the younger Harinee in Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, has bagged her first lead role. Yes, she has been roped in to play one of the lead girls in Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s new show on Colors.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote the exclusive newsbreak of Saavi Ki Savaari fame Farman Haider, being roped in to play the male lead in the show. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

We also wrote a brief on this show being a remake of a South show. As for the show, we hear that this will be a Hindi remake of a popular Colors Kannada show Lakshana. The story revolves around the lives of two girls who are exchanged in the hospital. It is the tale of a dusky girl and her trials in life.

We now hear of Yesha bagging the big opportunity of playing the lead in this new show.

As per a reliable source, “Yesha who played the teenaged Harinee in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been locked to play the lead in this show.”

We buzzed Yesha but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

