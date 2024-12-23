Exclusive: Bhojpuri actress Raksha Gupta joins Dangal’s Gudiya Rani

Actress Raksha Gupta who is a Bhojpuri actress having worked in films like Thik Hai, Commando Arjun, Doli Sajake Rakhna etc, will soon join the cast of Dangal show Gudiya Rani. The show has Maahi Bhadra, Ashlesha Sawant, Krip Kapur Suri in the main cast. The show is produced by Bodhitree Multimedia. The show revolves around Rani, a simple village girl whose life takes an unexpected turn when she becomes the real-life Gudiya (doll) for Pari, a child from a wealthy family. Gudiya Rani recently completed the first achievement and landmark of its completion of 100 episodes.

Raksha will play the role of Ragini, who will be an interesting and significant entry and will enter the life of Rani. She will have a negative shade, and will be seen as a catalyst to major drama brewing in the house.

As per a reliable source, “Ragini’s entry in the house of Rani, will be a major turning point in the show. Ragini will be a crucial character that will take the drama one notch higher and turn things around in Rani’s life.”

We buzzed the actress but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

