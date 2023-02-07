Choti Sarrdaarni actor Abhianshu Vohra will soon be back on the channel Colors. He has been roped in to play an interesting role in Colors’ new show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, titled Junooniyatt.

Junooniyatt as we know, has Ankit Gupta, Neha Rana and Gautam Vig playing the lead roles. Jahaan, Elahi and Jordan are three passionate singers, looking to aspire to their dreams and prove a point to the people around them. In their pursuit of individual brilliance, they connect in the world of music and this show will traverse their journey.

We at IWMBuzz.com had earlier reported exclusively about actors Manasi Salvi, Gurvinder Kaur and Balwinder Kaur being roped in for the show.

Exclusive: Manasi Salvi joins the cast of Colors’ Junooniyatt

We now hear of Abhianshu Vohra joining the cast. He was last seen in Banni Chow Home Delivery.

As per a reliable source, “Abhianshu will play the boy opposite Elahi in the opening track of the show.”

